NFL playoff tiers: ESPN ranks all 32 teams’ 2026 postseason chances

The back half of the 2026 NFL season is underway and the playoff race is intensifying. According to ESPN analytics writer Seth Walder, standings do not tell the whole story, so he placed all 32 teams into eight tiers based on factors including ESPN’s Football Power Index (FPI), betting lines, metrics, health status and some informed judgment.

Tier 1 contains the teams considered true Super Bowl contenders. The San Francisco 49ers (8-1) sit as FPI’s Super Bowl favorite with a 99.8% chance to make the playoffs, a 96.2% chance to win the NFC West and a 39.8% chance to reach the Super Bowl. Injuries have hit some top players — edge rusher Nick Bosa missed five games and wide receiver Mike Evans had not played since Week 6 — yet Brock Purdy entered Week 10 as the No. 1 quarterback in QBR and Kyle Shanahan is receiving Coach of the Year consideration, according to ESPN.

The Buffalo Bills (8-1) are also in Tier 1, with FPI giving them better than a 99.9% chance to make the playoffs, a 99.7% chance to win the AFC East and a 31.0% chance to reach the Super Bowl. ESPN notes the Bills’ defense ranks 16th in EPA per play, but quarterback Josh Allen, running back James Cook III and a strong offensive line have kept the offense among the league’s most potent.

Also in Tier 1, the Jacksonville Jaguars (7-2) carry a 99.9% playoff probability, a 98.8% chance to win the AFC South and a 22.9% chance to reach the Super Bowl, per ESPN. Jacksonville added safety Jessie Bates III and defensive tackles Jordan Davis and Davon Godchaux at the trade deadline. ESPN characterizes the Davis deal as one of the worst trades in years but says the Jaguars are demonstrably better, ranking among the top five in EPA per dropback on offense as well as in EPA allowed per dropback and EPA allowed per designed rush on defense.

Tier 2 includes the Kansas City Chiefs (7-2), whom ESPN lists with a 99.3% chance to make the playoffs, a 45.8% chance to win the AFC West and an 18.2% chance to reach the Super Bowl. Entering the season, questions surrounded Patrick Mahomes’ recovery from a torn ACL, the impact of free-agent running back Kenneth Walker III and the effect of losing starting corners Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson. ESPN reports those concerns have been answered positively: Walker has bolstered the rushing attack and coordinator Steve Spagnuolo has helped keep the defense functioning.