NFL returns to London; matchup and player trends to know for Week 4

The NFL returns to London this week as the Washington Commanders and Indianapolis Colts meet at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The column notes both teams sit in the middle of the league in offensive scoring entering Week 4.

The piece also references Tottenham Hotspur’s struggles in the English Premier League, saying the club did not score its first goals of the season until Week 4 against Liverpool, did not score at home until the following week before the international break and remained winless as October approached.

Quarterback and receiver usage trends are highlighted. The column says Marcus Mariota has helped make Terry McLaurin more efficient; McLaurin has recorded nine targets in back-to-back weeks. It also notes the Colts have struggled against the pass this season.

The report states Washington has given up a league-leading six touchdown receptions to the position this season, an item raised in the context of the Indianapolis receiving corps.

Several quarterback trends are cited. Justin Herbert has not topped 250 passing yards in a game this season and has gone four straight games with one or no touchdown passes dating back to last season. The Dallas Cowboys have allowed more than 27 points per game (25th) and a third-down conversion rate of 59 percent, the column says.

Career split data for Kyler Murray is included: Murray has a 70.6 Total QBR against AFC teams in his career, the second-highest mark against AFC opponents since he entered the league in 2019, with Patrick Mahomes listed as the highest. On running backs, the column notes Ollie Gordon II was a top waiver-wire add this week, and it points to a recent game in which Aaron Rodgers threw three touchdowns while the Cincinnati Bengals surrendered 138 rushing yards.