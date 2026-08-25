NFL Rivalries uniforms 2026: designs and on-field debuts

Eight teams from the AFC South and NFC North unveiled uniforms for the second edition of the NFL’s Rivalries series, with each club set to wear its look for a home game against a division rival, the league said. The initiative began last season with AFC East and NFC West teams and is intended to celebrate long-standing rivalries; each design was created in collaboration with the team, Nike and the league.

The Indianapolis Colts are scheduled to be the first to debut a Rivalries uniform in Week 3 against the Houston Texans. Other confirmed on-field debuts include the Green Bay Packers in Week 5 at Chicago, the Detroit Lions in Week 8 vs. Minnesota, the Texans in Week 11 vs. Indianapolis and the Chicago Bears in Week 16 vs. Green Bay, according to team release details.

The Bears’ design leans into the franchise’s history and pays homage to founder George Halas. The jersey features a Halas patch similar to the one worn in 1983, a burnt orange and deep blue colorway, vertical sleeve stripes that reinterpret a classic detail, and a reference to the four stars of the Chicago city flag. The look also revives orange pants in a classic-meets-modern treatment, with “Monsters of the Midway” on the back of the neckline.

Detroit’s primary white uniform incorporates Honolulu blue throughout and includes carbon-fiber-italicized numerals inspired by the city’s car and racing culture. A shoulder-pad pattern is meant to mimic a lion’s gaze and “Defend the Den” appears on the back neckline. Green Bay’s new look taps the franchise’s publicly owned identity and Lombardi-era legacy, employing a retro-style “GB” logo, a vintage, desaturated green paired with an alabaster palette, and a neck inscription reading “Making history since 1919.” The design also references the Packers’ six stock sales across 107 years.

Houston’s all-white uniform draws on car culture, street art and local texture, featuring metallic finishes, chrome details and a blue number set inspired by the city’s “Be Someone” bridge; the word “Houston” on the back highlights “US” in blue. Indianapolis’ uniform retains the team’s two-stripe shoulder motif in dark blue with black accents and adds anthracite, dark gray and glossy black touches, with references to the Colts’ horseshoe, ironwork and pregame anvil in the detailing.

The league said each Rivalries uniform will remain in the team’s rotation for three years alongside existing alternate looks. NFC East and AFC West squads are slated to unveil theirs next season, with NFC South and AFC North following in 2028; NFC West and AFC East teams will continue to wear their designs this season.