NFL trade deadline looms with 11 proposed deals after recent blockbuster moves

The NFL trade deadline is less than three weeks away, set for Nov. 10 at 4 p.m. ET, and the market has already seen several notable moves. Receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. was dealt to the Texans, quarterback J.J. McCarthy was moved to the Giants, cornerback Joey Porter Jr. landed with the Cowboys and center Cam Jurgens was traded to Baltimore.

Eleven hypothetical trades have been sketched out that aim to make sense for both sides, with contenders trying to replicate the kind of midseason impact seen in 2025. That year, the Seahawks’ addition of Rashid Shaheed — and his punt-return touchdown in a comeback at Los Angeles — helped shift the NFC race and ultimately provided home-field advantage in the conference title game.

Most clubs still have incentives to buy rather than sell: after six weeks, 27 of the league’s 32 teams had at least a 9% chance of reaching the postseason, according to ESPN’s Football Power Index. Still, two recent developments could loosen the market and prompt more personnel movement.

Indianapolis fired general manager Chris Ballard after a 26-20 home loss to Tennessee in which the Colts squandered a 13-0 halftime lead. Ballard’s late-tenure roster decisions are under scrutiny after high-profile picks and acquisitions, including quarterback Anthony Richardson Sr. and cornerback Sauce Gardner, have not met expectations so far. The Colts also have several pending free agents who could draw trade interest.

Philadelphia’s trajectory shifted when quarterback Jalen Hurts was reported to be expected to miss the remainder of the season because of deep vein thrombosis. The Eagles already were dealing with as many as nine potential starters unavailable in a recent loss to Carolina, and Tanner McKee struggled badly against the Panthers. Absent a turnaround, the Eagles appear limited to a low single-digit win total and could be looking toward roster rebuilding; with Lane Johnson retired, Jurgens traded and questions about Landon Dickerson and Tyler Steen, the offensive line will likely require multiple additions next offseason.

With the deadline approaching, teams on both sides of the playoff bubble will be weighing risks and opportunities. The series of proposed trades seeks to identify deals that provide near-term help for contenders while giving sellers clear returns for retooling.