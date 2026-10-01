NFL Week 4 uniforms: Browns’ Alpha Dawg, Giants’ Legacy and full team list

As October arrives, Week 4 brings an alternate-heavy slate of uniforms across the NFL, highlighted by an alternate look from Cleveland on Thursday Night Football and a throwback from New York.

On Thursday, the Cleveland Browns will wear their all-brown “Alpha Dawg” set against the Pittsburgh Steelers. According to the Browns, the team revealed the all-brown combination in July 2025 along with a new alternate brown helmet. The look debuted last season and marked the first time in franchise history that a brown helmet was worn. Orange-colored numbers appear on the front, back and shoulders of the jersey, and an orange stripe runs on the helmet.

The New York Giants will wear their legacy uniforms against the Arizona Cardinals. According to the Giants, the team originally wore this look from 1980 to 1999 and reintroduced it in 2022 when the navy helmet returned. The uniforms feature classic numbers and red-and-blue trim on the jerseys and pants; written inside the collar is “Once a Giants, Always a Giant,” the words of the late owner Wellington Mara.

The Carolina Panthers will bring an all-black look to Sunday Night Football against the Detroit Lions; according to the Panthers, that combination first debuted in 2022. The Dallas Cowboys will wear navy blue alternates with silver pants against the Houston Texans, a look the team uses only a handful of times each season, according to the Cowboys. The Texans will wear liberty white jerseys with deep steel blue pants, matching the uniform matchup worn by the Cowboys and Texans for Houston’s first regular-season game as a franchise in 2002, according to the Texans.

The Week 4 uniform choices for all 32 teams are: Arizona Cardinals Helmet: White Jersey: White Pants: White; Atlanta Falcons Helmet: Black Jersey: Red Pants: TBA; Baltimore Ravens Helmet: Black Jersey: Purple Pants: TBA; Buffalo Bills Helmet: White Jersey: Blue Pants: White; Carolina Panthers Helmet: Black Jersey: Black Pants: Black; Chicago Bears Helmet: Navy Jersey: Navy Pants: White; Cincinnati Bengals Helmet: Orange Jersey: Black Pants: Black; Cleveland Browns Helmet: Brown Jersey: Brown Pants: Brown; Dallas Cowboys Helmet: Silver Jersey: Navy Pants: Silver; Denver Broncos Helmet: Midnight navy Jersey: Summit white Pants: TBA; Detroit Lions Helmet: Silver Jersey: White Pants: TBA; Green Bay Packers Helmet: Gold Jersey: Green Pants: Gold; Houston Texans Helmet: Deep steel blue Jersey: Liberty white Pants: Deep steel blue; Indianapolis Colts Helmet: White Jersey: White Pants: White; Jacksonville Jaguars Helmet: Black Jersey: White Pants: TBA; Kansas City Chiefs Helmet: Red Jersey: White Pants: TBA; Las Vegas Raiders Helmet: Silver Jersey: Black Pants: Silver; Los Angeles Chargers Helmet: White Jersey: White Pants: Powder blue; Los Angeles Rams Helmet: Royal/sol Jersey: White Pants: TBA; Miami Dolphins Helmet: White Jersey: White Pants: TBA; Minnesota Vikings Helmet: Purple Jersey: Purple Pants: TBA; New England Patriots Helmet: Silver Jersey: White Pants: TBA; New Orleans Saints Helmet: Gold Jersey: White Pants: Gold; New York Giants Helmet: Navy Jersey: Legacy blue Pants: White; New York Jets Helmet: Green Jersey: White Pants: TBA; Philadelphia Eagles Helmet: Midnight green Jersey: Midnight green Pants: TBA; Pittsburgh Steelers Helmet: Black Jersey: White Pants: Gold; San Francisco 49ers Helmet: Gold Jersey: Red Pants: Gold; Seattle Seahawks Helmet: College navy Jersey: College navy Pants: College navy; Tampa Bay Buccaneers Helmet: Pewter Jersey: White Pants: TBA; Tennessee Titans Helmet: White Jersey: White Pants: Light blue; Washington Commanders Helmet: Burgundy Jersey: Burgundy Pants: TBA.