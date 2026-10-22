NFL Week 7 uniforms: Alternates dominate as Texans, Lions, Cowboys stand out

Alternates take center stage in Week 7 of the NFL season, led by two monochromatic looks from the Houston Texans and Detroit Lions, according to the Week 7 uniform list. Houston will wear its all-red “battle red” set first unveiled in 2024: red helmet with a matte finish and a new bullhorn logo, red jersey and pants with blue-and-white striping, and deep steel blue numbers trimmed in liberty white. The New York Giants will counter that with an all-white look.

The Lions are scheduled to wear all-black uniforms against the Green Bay Packers, pairing a black jersey and pants with a Honolulu Blue matte helmet featuring a silver leaping Lions logo and a central black stripe, according to the list. Detroit first used black uniforms in 1948, revived them as an alternate in 2005, stopped after 2007, and brought them back in 2024.

The Dallas Cowboys will sport their color-rush all-white set on Monday Night Football versus the Philadelphia Eagles. The Cowboys originally debuted the color-rush look in 2015 with a silver helmet; an arctic white helmet variation was introduced in 2022. Their all-white combination includes navy blue numbers and shoulder details, according to the uniform rundown.

Classic and throwback looks also appear in Week 7. The Seattle Seahawks are in their 1990s throwbacks — royal blue jerseys with silver pants and helmet — a set they also wore on Thursday Night Football last week. For the first time this season, the Atlanta Falcons and New York Jets are wearing classic uniforms: Atlanta’s includes its red helmet dating to the 1960s with black jerseys and white pants, while the Jets’ all-white “The Classic” pays homage to the 1968 championship season and incorporates uniform details from 1998 to 2018, according to the list.

The Week 7 uniform list provides a full team-by-team breakdown of helmets, jerseys and pants, excluding the Buffalo Bills, Los Angeles Chargers, Jacksonville Jaguars and Washington Commanders, who are on a bye.