NFL’s Black Monday, La’Veon Bell vs. Adam Gase, Ohio State vs. Clemson Aftermath | GMS Podcast Episode 85

The New York Giants fired coach Pat Shurmur on Monday after two seasons on the job, but the team is keeping general manager Dave Gettleman. We break down the Giants rough two years under Shurmur and give you the top 5 candidates to replace him. Plus, are the Giants zeroing in on Matt Rhule as their top target?

Doug Reacts to Adam Gase’s bizarre response when asked whether he wants Le’Veon Bell back next year. We discuss the Jet’s disappointing season and whether they should consider firing Adam Gase after one season.

Plus, you have to see La’Veon Bell’s response to Adam Gase.

And finally, Ohio State lost to Clemson 29-23 in the semifinals of the College Football Playoff on Saturday Night. We break down Trevor Lawrence’s greatness, Ohio State’s collapse and how the refs cost the Buckeyes a potential National Championship. Plus, Trevor Lawrence reveals the moment he knew Clemson was pull off the comeback.

