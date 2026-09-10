NFL’s long push brings 49ers-Rams season opener to Melbourne

MELBOURNE, Australia — The NFL’s Week 1 matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, a culmination of a four-year effort to stage a marquee regular-season game in Australia, league officials said. The game is scheduled for Thursday at 8:35 p.m. ET and will be available on Netflix.

San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan publicly questioned the move after the matchup was announced, saying he understands the appeal of expanding globally but sees no “pro” for a team to take a 16-hour flight across the international date line. Shanahan also told PFT Live he believed the Rams had pushed to play the 49ers to limit visiting fans at SoFi Stadium; that theory was circulated in the Bay Area and drew support from Green Bay coach Matt LaFleur.

Rams president Kevin Demoff rejected that account, saying the Rams “did not select the Niners at all” and noting Los Angeles volunteered to host the game as the league closed in on plans for Australia. The Rams’ interest in international games dates back more than a decade, with the organization exploring a 2016 regular-season contest in China, Demoff said. The record-setting travel for the Melbourne opener is roughly 8,000 miles, the NFL said.

The matchup was part of a strategic effort to introduce the league to Australia with a high-profile pairing. The 49ers are the country’s most popular team by total fans, according to NFL data, and the league sought to deliver an event that would satisfy broadcast partners and create a “global moment,” NFL senior vice president of global events and market strategy Matt Shapiro said.

The NFL established an Australian office in 2022 and has pursued grassroots initiatives, including the NFL Academy, which opened in 2024, and an active flag football program across all 16 Australian states and territories. NFL general manager for Australia and New Zealand Charlotte Offord said the league has seen substantial growth in the region: Australians identifying as NFL fans rose from 5.7 million to 8.8 million between 2022 and 2025, a 54% increase that included more than 1.3 million people declaring themselves NFL fans in the past year.

The league solicited hosting bids from Australian cities, with Sydney, Perth and Melbourne submitting proposals as it prepared for its first regular-season game in the country, according to the NFL.