NHL draft picks populating NCAA rosters in 2026–27 season

The NCAA men’s hockey season is underway, and the Denver Pioneers are among programs pursuing another national title while carrying a large contingent of NHL draft picks on their roster. Drafted players commonly remain in collegiate or other development programs rather than turning pro immediately, a trend that has increased the number of NHL prospects in Division I hockey.

Last year’s first overall pick, Gavin McKenna, opted for Penn State over a final pre‑draft season in the WHL, a decision made easier by a 2025 rule change that reclassified Canadian junior players as amateurs and preserved NCAA eligibility. The change coincided with a jump in NHL draftees on NCAA teams, rising from 232 in 2024 to 326 this season. ESPN+ will carry many regular‑season games and ESPN is scheduled to broadcast the Frozen Four, according to ESPN.

Boston University tops the list with 19 NHL picks, led by center Caleb Malhotra (29 goals, 55 assists), a 2026 first‑round selection of the Vancouver Canucks. Michigan State lists 17 picks, including 2024 first‑rounder Cayden Lindstrom (3 goals, 7 assists) of the Columbus Blue Jackets. Denver and Michigan each have 16 draft picks; Denver’s notable prospect is defenseman Daxon Rudolph (28 G, 50 A), a 2026 first‑round pick of the Buffalo Sabres, while Michigan features Jack Nesbitt (25 G, 33 A), a 2025 first‑round pick of the Philadelphia Flyers. Minnesota has 15 picks, highlighted by Wyatt Cullen (16 G, 29 A), a 2026 first‑rounder to the Nashville Predators.

Programs with 14 NHL selections include Boston College and North Dakota. Boston College lists Oscar Hemming (1 G, 7 A), a 2026 first‑round pick of the Columbus Blue Jackets; North Dakota’s Keaton Verhoeff (6 G, 14 A) was taken in the 2026 first round by the San Jose Sharks. Western Michigan (13) features William Whitelaw, a 2023 third‑round pick of Columbus. UMass has 12 picks, led by 2025 first‑rounder Vaclav Nestrasil (13 G, 18 A) of the Chicago organization.

The compiled list spans many programs and levels of draft pedigree, from multiple top‑pick rosters to schools with single digits of NHL prospects. Clarkson’s roster includes goaltender Ben Gaudreau (9‑13‑4, 2.92 GAA, .897 SV%), a 2021 third‑round pick of the San Jose Sharks, illustrating the depth of NHL talent distributed across Division I teams this season.