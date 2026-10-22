NHL fighting up through 120 games, driven in part by high-profile bouts

According to the NHL, on-ice fighting has increased this season. Through 120 games there were 34 games with one or more fights, up from 25 games last season and 26 in the 2024-25 campaign.

“Definitely way more fights,” one NHL veteran player told ESPN, adding there has been “way more physicality and competitiveness” and that it helps set the NHL apart from other major sports leagues.

High-profile players have been involved. Nathan MacKinnon, who led the NHL with 53 goals last season and was ranked second in ESPN’s top 100 players this year, has engaged in multiple fights, including bouts with Dallas Stars center Roope Hintz and Los Angeles Kings defenseman Brandt Clarke. MacKinnon returned to the Colorado dressing room after the Hintz fight with stitches, a bloody nose and a bruise under his left eye, and Rangers enforcer Matt Rempe called the MacKinnon-Hintz matchup “pretty awesome,” according to ESPN.

ESPN analyst Erik Johnson, a former teammate, said he was surprised MacKinnon does not fight more and noted MacKinnon’s addition of Muay Thai to his training. Johnson suggested the megastar’s bouts might have a copycat effect around the league: “When you see a guy like MacKinnon do it, maybe that has a trickle-down effect to other players being like, ‘Oh, I can do this too.'”

Players and analysts offered theories for the rise. One veteran told ESPN fighting can help establish chemistry with new teammates and demonstrate commitment, while another said some players seek an early-season fight to remind themselves of the game’s physicality. Daniel Gallant of HockeyFights.com suggested truncated training camps tied to the move to an 84-game season have opened opportunities for players to make immediate impacts. According to HockeyFights, last season saw 288 unique players register a fight, the most since the 2013-14 campaign, and Gallant said fighting “sits at a bit of a tipping point.”