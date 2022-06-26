The NHL’s market will fall between a full-fledged NFT trading platform and a website that enables momentary NFT drops, according to David Lehanski, the league’s executive vice president of business development and innovation.

By creating an NFT marketplace with exclusive releases, the NHL hopes to give fans a little bit of both. In preparation for the commencement of the 2022–2023 season, the NHL’s Sweet marketplace is anticipated to launch in October. Depending on a player’s performance, some of the NFTs will also be dynamic and alter over time. According to a release, NFTs will also include “cinematic game clips from previous and present NHL seasons” or surprise packs of NFTs that may be seen in “3D interactive trophy rooms.” As can be guessed, there is no price information at the moment, but all token types are expected to go on sale soon, along with different prices.