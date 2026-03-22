NHL reporter Jessi Pierce and her three children die in Minnesota house fire

NHL reporter Jessi Pierce and her three children died Saturday in a house fire in Minnesota, according to authorities and league-affiliated outlets.

Pierce had covered the Minnesota Wild as a correspondent for NHL.com for approximately the past decade. In that role, she reported on team news, player features, game coverage, and broader storylines around the organization and its fan base. Her work regularly appeared on NHL.com and its associated platforms, making her a familiar byline for Wild supporters and hockey followers across the league.

Details surrounding the fire, including the cause and the specific circumstances leading up to the incident, have not yet been fully released by officials. Local authorities are continuing to investigate the blaze, and no additional verified information about the timeline of events inside the home has been made public. The names and ages of Pierce’s children were not immediately disclosed.

Pierce was recognized within the hockey media community for her consistent presence around the Wild and her coverage of the team’s regular seasons and playoff runs. Over the years, she chronicled roster changes, coaching decisions, and milestones for players and the organization. Colleagues and readers came to associate her with day-to-day reporting on the club and with longer-form pieces that highlighted personalities within the sport.

Her death, along with the loss of her three children, has prompted an outpouring of condolences from members of the NHL community, including journalists, team staff, and fans who followed her coverage. Teams and media members across the league expressed shock and sympathy as news of the tragedy spread over the weekend.

Grief counselors and mental health professionals often emphasize that sudden losses such as these can affect not only family and close friends but also coworkers and the broader sports community that interacted with an individual’s work. Support resources are expected to be made available within organizations connected to Pierce’s coverage of the Wild and the NHL.

Further information about memorial plans, tributes, or official statements from the league and the team had not been made public as of Sunday. Updates are expected as authorities continue their investigation and as those close to Pierce determine how to honor her life and career.

Pierce’s passing marks a significant loss for those who knew her personally and for many in the hockey world who came to know her through her reporting on the Minnesota Wild over the last ten years.