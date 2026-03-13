NHL Rescinds Nathan MacKinnon Game Misconduct Penalty

Colorado Avalanche forward Nathan MacKinnon says the NHL has rescinded the game misconduct penalty he received on Tuesday against the Edmonton Oilers, according to comments he made to The Denver Post.

MacKinnon, one of the Avalanche’s cornerstone players, was assessed a major penalty and an accompanying game misconduct during the matchup with Edmonton. The call resulted in his ejection from the game, removing a central figure from Colorado’s lineup for the remainder of the contest. The league’s subsequent decision to rescind the game misconduct means that, upon review, officials determined the call did not warrant the most severe in-game disciplinary measure.

While the NHL’s internal review process was not detailed publicly, the reversal indicates the league concluded that the circumstances surrounding the incident did not meet the threshold for a game misconduct. Rescinding such a penalty can have several practical implications. Most notably, it removes the game misconduct from MacKinnon’s official record, which can be significant when the league evaluates a player’s disciplinary history in future incidents. It also clarifies the nature of the infraction from the league’s perspective, helping to distinguish between plays judged to be worthy of supplemental discipline and those that are not.

For the Avalanche, the decision comes after they were required to finish the game against Edmonton without one of their top offensive and leadership presences. Although the outcome of that game remains unchanged, the ruling provides some measure of clarification and may influence how future similar situations are viewed by coaches, players and officials around the league.

MacKinnon’s standing within the Avalanche organization and across the NHL is well established, and any discipline involving a player of his stature tends to draw attention from fans and media. The league’s choice to rescind the misconduct underscores that, even after high-stakes, in-game decisions, calls can be revisited and corrected following further examination.

No additional fines or suspensions were reported in connection with the play, and the reversal allows MacKinnon to move forward without the game misconduct on his record from the meeting with Edmonton. The Avalanche now continue their schedule with clarity on the league’s view of the incident, while MacKinnon remains available as a central figure in Colorado’s push through the season.