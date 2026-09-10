Nick Jonas identifies Cam Skattebo as potential ‘Jonas blessing’ recipient

Nick Jonas coined the phrase ‘Jonas blessing’ on The Tonight Show in 2021, citing athletes who achieved major milestones after attending Jonas Brothers concerts. Jonas pointed to Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger, who went on to win the 2020 World Series; Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who won the 2020 Super Bowl; and Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton, who surpassed the all-time F1 record after attending a show.

Jonas suggested the streak could continue in 2026. The Jonas Brothers are scheduled to headline the Week 1 halftime show at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Australia for the matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and the Los Angeles Rams.

According to ESPN, Jonas has identified New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo as a possible next recipient of the so-called blessing. Jonas told ESPN Skattebo attended a Jonas Brothers show in Newark, that Jonas’ brother Kevin played golf with Skattebo, and that Kevin was at the NBA Finals with quarterback Jaxson Dart and Skattebo.

Skattebo, a second-year player for the Giants, missed the remainder of the 2025 season after dislocating his right ankle. Before the injury, he appeared in eight games and registered 410 rushing yards on 101 carries with five rushing touchdowns, along with 207 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns.

Jonas, described in the interview as a lifelong Giants fan, expressed optimism about the upcoming season and noted the presence of young talent on the roster. Jonas told ESPN he is ‘obviously biased, but Jaxson Dart is doing his thing,’ and indicated hope that Skattebo and the Giants could produce a positive story in 2026.