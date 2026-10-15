Nigeria target 2028 Olympic gold after WAFCON and World Cup setbacks

Nigeria have set their sights on winning a first Olympic women’s football gold medal as the Super Falcons attempt to recover from poor results at the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations and the failure to qualify for next year’s FIFA Women’s World Cup, interim coach Augustine Eguavoen said after the team’s 7-0 aggregate win over Comoros. “The first meeting we had, we collectively agreed that we put the WAFCON disappointment they had behind and set our eyes on a gold medal at the Olympics,” Eguavoen told reporters, while acknowledging “it is easier said than done.”

The ambition follows a difficult period for Africa’s most successful women’s national team, who surrendered their continental title after a quarterfinal defeat to Cameroon at the 2026 WAFCON in Morocco. That elimination ended Nigeria’s hopes of qualifying automatically for the 2027 Women’s World Cup through the tournament, and the side then lost a playoff to South Africa days later.

Nigeria have won a record 10 African titles but have never won an Olympic football medal. Their best Olympic showing came at the 2004 Athens Games, when they reached the quarterfinals. After 2008 the team missed subsequent editions until returning at Paris 2024 following a 16-year absence, only to be eliminated in the group stage.

A permanent coach is expected to be named in the coming weeks. Eguavoen, who also serves as the Nigeria Football Federation’s technical director and was appointed interim coach after the departure of Justin Madugu and his staff, said any quest for Olympic gold would require sustained improvement. “We agreed, whether I am coach or not, as I am still part of the team as technical director, that it has to be a gradual process,” he said, adding that “Super Falcons are still the number one team in Africa.”

Central to Eguavoen’s plans is expanding the national player pool to about 50 players to increase competition for places. He noted many current squad members are in their thirties. Of the 28 players invited for the two matches against Comoros — 27 ultimately travelled — most did not play, and Eguavoen said those who did not get minutes will be given opportunities in the November international window when Nigeria hope to schedule friendlies. He also warned tougher opposition awaits, including Morocco in the third round of qualifying.