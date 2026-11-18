Nigeria followed Friday’s home win with a 0-0 draw against Tanzania in Zanzibar on Tuesday, a result that has left the Super Eagles’ chances of qualifying for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations in serious jeopardy, according to the report. Coach Eric Chelle made seven changes to his starting XI from the last game, pairing Tolu Arokodare with Taiwo Awoniyi up front and leaving Alex Iwobi on the bench.

The Super Eagles started brightly and created numerous openings. Arokodare struck the woodwork and saw multiple attempts blocked, while substitute Akor Adams also had shots kept out. In the absence of Ademola Lookman, the report added, Arokodare and Awoniyi required better service to convert their chances.

Tanzania’s automatic qualification as co-hosts leaves only one place available from Group L for Nigeria, Guinea-Bissau and Madagascar. The draw moved Nigeria to seven points from four matches, narrowing their margin for error in the remaining fixtures, according to the report.

Mathematically, qualification remains possible. The Super Eagles must win both of their March fixtures — first away at Madagascar and then at home to group leaders Guinea-Bissau — and must defeat Guinea-Bissau by a margin of at least four goals. Had Nigeria beaten Tanzania, the report noted, they would still have needed two wins but would have finished on 15 points, two ahead of Guinea-Bissau.

Recent away form compounds the problem. After winning all three away matches in the run to the 2023 AFCON, Nigeria have managed just two victories in nine away qualifying games across the subsequent three campaigns, drawing five and losing twice. Across those matches they have taken 11 points from 27 (40.7%), scored eight goals — an average of 0.89 per game — conceded an average of one goal per away match and sit at a minus-one goal difference. Opponents in the nine games included Zimbabwe, Benin, Rwanda, South Africa, Lesotho, Guinea-Bissau and Tanzania, according to the report.

One more away fixture remains, at Madagascar, where Nigeria won the home meeting 2-1. Based on present form and results so far, the report judged an away victory and the three points there to be unlikely, leaving qualification prospects hanging by a thin thread.