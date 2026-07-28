Nikola Jokic’s Delicious Gar wins Dužijanca harness race in Serbia

Nikola Jokic celebrated a victory at the Subotica Hippodrome over the weekend when his horse Delicious Gar won the Dužijanca harness race in Serbia. The horse finished well ahead of the field, prompting an emotional response from Jokic and those with him.

Delicious Gar is owned by the Denver Nuggets center. After the race, Jokic celebrated with friends and family and even popped a bottle of champagne at the track, according to accounts of the event.

The result marks the second consecutive year a horse from Jokic’s Dream Catcher stables has won the Dužijanca. In 2025, another Dream Catcher runner, Demon Dell’Est, captured the same race.

Jokic’s connection to horses is long standing. He has been involved with horses since he was at least 12 years old, a detail noted in previous coverage of his off-court interests. Nebojša Vagić, Jokic’s godfather and offseason conditioning coach, told ESPN’s Tim Keown in 2025 that “the horses are where he’s happiest.”

The back-to-back wins at Subotica underline the prominence of Jokic’s Dream Catcher operation in the event. Delicious Gar’s victory continued a run of success for the stables at the Dužijanca harness race.