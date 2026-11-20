Week 11 byes are complicating lineup decisions across fantasy football leagues, and Adam Rank says he has turned to streaming quarterbacks after cutting Justin Herbert eight weeks ago and cycling through options since then.

Rank identified Cam Ward as a streaming candidate this week, noting Ward has averaged more than 22 fantasy points over his last three games and that Jets coach Robert Saleh has publicly said he is putting Ward through evaluation mode, according to Rank.

Bo Nix also drew Rank’s attention. Rank pointed to a running-game pairing with Jonah Coleman and noted the Las Vegas Raiders have allowed substantial production to opposing quarterbacks this season, including a league-worst 22 touchdown passes to quarterbacks, a trend Rank views as relevant to Nix’s outlook. Rank also referenced Patrick Mahomes’ recent five-touchdown game against the Atlanta Falcons and described this week’s matchup as favorable for Mahomes.

On the ground, Rank highlighted Tony Pollard’s surge, saying Pollard averaged more than 27 fantasy points over his past three games and faces the Dallas Cowboys this week. Rank described Emmett Johnson as “great,” noting Johnson topped 35 fantasy points last week while adding that his “shelf-life is limited.” Rank also said Jonah Coleman’s snap share rose 32 percentage points to 72 percent and that Coleman was a player Sean Payton drafted.

Rank addressed backfield depth and usage elsewhere, writing that Kyle Monangai is likely to return for the Chicago Bears and that Chicago’s Thanksgiving matchup with the Detroit Lions could limit Monangai’s workload. At receiver, Rank cited George Pickens’ breakout versus the San Francisco 49ers in which Pickens played 73 percent of the snaps and had a 26 percent target share, and he noted Garrett Wilson played 88 percent of the New York Jets’ snaps last week and had a 37 percent target share, according to Rank.