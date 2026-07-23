Nkosi Ndebele starts PFL global run in Washington D.C.; eyes vacant bantamweight title

PFL Africa bantamweight champion Nkosi Ndebele will make his global PFL debut in Washington D.C. against Brandon Davis on July 25, and believes he is destined to claim the promotion’s vacant bantamweight title. Ndebele is making the step up despite currently sitting outside the PFL’s top-10 bantamweight rankings; according to the organisation’s list, Mitch McKee is the top-ranked bantamweight. The PFL discarded its tournament format and has no official current champion, leaving several divisional titles vacant.

Raised in Diepsloot, Gauteng and known as “the King of Many Nations,” Ndebele said the timing of his global arrival feels like an omen. “So, that’s why the bantamweight title is vacant. Most of the titles are vacant and we are all chasing them. And how beautiful that is – that just as I qualify to be in the global, then they prepare the seat for me, you know, like the throne for myself,” he told ESPN.

Ndebele traced his martial arts beginnings to KyokushinKai karate in Diepsloot, saying he joined to find a safe space amid bullying and gangsterism. The discipline led him toward a career in combat sport, and he discovered MMA in 2016 after finishing school, when he began following the UFC and regional fighters such as Nkazimulo Zulu, he told ESPN.

Since 2023 Ndebele has trained at Soma Fight Club in Bali, his first gym outside South Africa. He previously fought for Bahrain-based BRAVE Combat Federation and suffered a defeat to Nicholas Hwende in December 2024. Ndebele said the loss ultimately opened the door to PFL, calling it a win in life and noting contractual obstacles with BRAVE that would have bound him to additional title defenses had he retained the belt. “For many, it was a loss, but for me it was a win – specifically in life,” he told ESPN.

Ndebele arrived in PFL Africa with a string of victories over Mahmoud Atef, Simbarashe Hokonya, Boule Godogo and Michele Clemente. He now headlines the preliminaries in Washington D.C. as he pursues a path to the vacant global bantamweight crown.