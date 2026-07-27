NL contenders shape trade plans to challenge Dodgers at Aug. 3 deadline

As the Aug. 3 trade deadline approaches, the central question in the National League is which teams can realistically challenge the Los Angeles Dodgers, according to the report. The primary contenders emerging from the All-Star break are the Milwaukee Brewers, Atlanta Braves, Chicago Cubs and Philadelphia Phillies. Atlanta and Milwaukee lead their divisions, while Chicago and Philadelphia hold the first and second wild-card spots, respectively. The Dodgers carry a 12-game lead over the Arizona Diamondbacks and appear on track for a 14th straight postseason berth, a streak that would tie Atlanta’s run from 1991-2005.

The Phillies’ biggest needs center on starting pitching, bullpen reinforcement and possibly a right-handed outfielder, according to the report. Philadelphia’s rotation is headed by Zack Wheeler, Cristopher Sanchez and Jesus Luzardo, but depth drops off after that. Aaron Nola’s 5.82 ERA has been a major concern, and Andrew Painter and Alan Rangel were unable to hold a fifth-starter role.

The team could absorb salary on expiring deals — names mentioned include Robbie Ray and Kevin Gausman — both of whom could serve as a No. 4 starter and might even be playoff starters, according to the report. With the NL East winner unlikely to receive a first-round bye, adding fourth-quality rotation arms is viewed as important. The bullpen could also be addressed after Brad Keller’s injury opened a role, and Philadelphia’s season-long struggles against left-handed pitching (28th in OPS) remain a target for improvement despite recent better performance.

The Cubs’ needs are primarily a top-end starter and bullpen help, according to the report. Injuries have taken a toll, and Chicago still lacks a clear set of six- to seven-inning, playoff-caliber starters beyond Matthew Boyd and Shota Imanaga, who are performing like a No. 1 and No. 2. FanGraphs gave the Cubs only a 7% chance of earning a first-round bye; who would follow Boyd and Imanaga into a Game 3 or Game 4 start is uncertain. Jameson Taillon, Edward Cabrera and the recovering Ben Brown or Justin Steele are options, but several of those arms remain out with injuries, and Taillon returned with mixed results. The Cubs also have some expiring contracts on the mound.

With the deadline looming, the report says attention will focus on how Milwaukee and Atlanta approach trades and whether the other contenders can shore up pitching and lineup holes to mount a credible challenge to the Dodgers in October.