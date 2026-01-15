NL West Teams Prepare for 2026 Season with Offseason Moves

As the 2026 MLB season approaches, the National League West continues to generate attention, with the Los Angeles Dodgers once again viewed as the early front-runners in the division. With a month remaining before the start of spring training, all five teams in the division—the Dodgers, San Diego Padres, San Francisco Giants, Arizona Diamondbacks, and Colorado Rockies—are actively preparing their rosters and evaluating potential moves to strengthen their clubs.

The Dodgers maintain their reputation as the team to beat in the NL West. After multiple playoff appearances in recent years and a strong 2025 campaign, Los Angeles enters the season with a roster noted for its depth and experience. Though the team still has to finalize a few spots, including bullpen depth and potential bench contributors, the core remains intact and well-positioned for another postseason run.

Meanwhile, the San Diego Padres are looking to rebound after a season that fell short of expectations. Persistent trade rumors and the potential reshaping of the roster suggest change could be on the horizon. With questions surrounding the rotation and bullpen, San Diego’s front office has made it clear that moves still may occur before players report to camp.

The San Francisco Giants are navigating an offseason of transition. With new leadership in the front office and coaching staff, the organization appears to be blending developmental goals with measured aggressiveness in free agency. Identifying everyday contributors and solidifying the rotation are among the key priorities ahead of spring training.

The Arizona Diamondbacks are coming off a competitive season and looking to build on that momentum. Having made meaningful strides in 2025, Arizona is focused on strengthening its depth and shoring up areas such as middle relief and bench versatility as it aims to contend for a playoff spot.

The Colorado Rockies continue to focus on developing young talent while surveying the market for opportunities to add experience. With one of the younger rosters in the division, Colorado faces the challenge of balancing growth with competitiveness in a tough NL West.

With just weeks remaining in the offseason, the division remains competitive and dynamic. Each team still has questions to address and roster decisions to make, setting the stage for an eventful finish to the winter and what promises to be a hard-fought 2026 campaign.