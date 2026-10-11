NLCS Game 1: Dodgers at Brewers rematch set for Sunday night

On Sunday night, the Los Angeles Dodgers and Milwaukee Brewers open the National League Championship Series in a rematch of last season’s postseason meeting. First pitch for Game 1 is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET.

The series opens with what has been billed as an ace matchup: Tarik Skubal will start for the Brewers and Jacob Misiorowski will take the mound for the Dodgers in the Game 1 assignment.

Last year the Dodgers had the upper hand in Milwaukee, and the Brewers enter this series with home-field advantage. The matchup pits the NL’s top two seeds against each other in a short series with key pitching and matchup questions on the table.

Los Angeles lists its lineup as: 1. Mookie Betts (R), SS; 2. Freddie Freeman (L), 1B; 3. Will Smith (R), C; 4. Shohei Ohtani (L), DH; 5. Teoscar Hernandez (R), LF; 6. Max Muncy (L), 3B; 7. Andy Pages (R), CF; 8. Kyle Tucker (L), RF; 9. Enrique Hernandez (R), 2B.

Milwaukee’s starting order is: 1. Jackson Chourio (R), LF; 2. Brice Turang (L), 2B; 3. William Contreras (R), C; 4. Jake Bauers (L), 1B; 5. Andrew Vaughn (R), DH; 6. Garrett Mitchell (L), CF; 7. Cooper Pratt (R), SS; 8. Luis Lara (S), RF; 9. Joey Ortiz (R), 3B.

Coverage will track the top moments and takeaways from Game 1 and provide a look ahead at where the series may be headed based on the result and pitching matchups.