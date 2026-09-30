Notable NHL goalie mask designs for the 2026–27 season

The NHL season arrives with fresh helmet art as goaltenders across the league unveil a mix of simple and elaborate designs, according to the original report. Masks this year run the gamut from understated team logos to pop-culture references and city tributes.

Several goalies leaned into personal themes. Washington’s Logan Thompson highlighted two films with D.C. ties, Philadelphia’s Joseph Woll displayed a “Lord of the Rings” motif on one lid while recreating City of Brotherly Love imagery on another, and Edmonton’s Tristan Jarry prominently features his dogs, with Tom and Jerry painted on the top.

Other notable masks include Anaheim’s Lukas Dostal, whose April debut carried over with a straightforward Ducks-logo pattern, and Boston’s Jeremy Swayman, whose historically themed mask incorporates landmarks such as the USS Constitution, the Custom House Tower and a bruin above the face cage. Buffalo’s Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen revived his “Buffalo Rage” look showing an animal breaking through ice, while teammate Alex Lyon kept a mask with a buffalo on both sides and a drawing of Dominik Hasek.

Calgary’s Dustin Wolf combined a large wolf motif with flames and a cowboy figure, and Carolina’s Brandon Bussi returned with the mask he first showed during the Hurricanes’ Stanley Cup run, featuring the team logo and puzzle pieces to highlight autism awareness. Pyotr Kochetkov again wore a design topped by a raging bear, and Chicago’s Spencer Knight carried a mask honoring the Blackhawks’ 100-year anniversary.

Colorado’s Scott Wedgewood painted an uncommon pairing of Daphne Blake from Scooby-Doo and Marvel’s Scarlet Witch, while Mackenzie Blackwood favored clean designs with strong Colorado references. Columbus’ Jet Greaves stuck with a simple lid that includes the Blue Jackets’ cannon, and Dallas’ Jake Oettinger brought two variations of a monster-otter theme in light and dark green.

Other designs around the league included Detroit’s John Gibson, whose mask features white tentacles; Florida’s Jacob Markstrom and Akira Schmid, both incorporating the Fort Lauderdale skyline with panther imagery for Markstrom and a panther topping Schmid’s lid; Los Angeles’ Darcy Kuemper, with beach references, and Anton Forsberg, who leaned into an angelic theme with sculptures and included his two children on the back of his mask.