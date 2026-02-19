Nuggets Elevate Spencer Jones to Standard Contract for Remainder of Season

The Denver Nuggets are elevating forward Spencer Jones from a two-way deal to a standard NBA contract for the remainder of the season, according to reports on Wednesday. The move solidifies Jones as a full-time member of the Nuggets’ active roster and reflects the organization’s confidence in his potential contribution down the stretch of the regular season.

Two-way contracts allow players to split time between the NBA and its developmental league affiliate, with limits on the number of days they can spend with the NBA club. By converting Jones’ agreement to a standard NBA contract, Denver removes those restrictions and makes him available for the full slate of remaining regular-season games, as well as any postseason play for which he is eligible under league rules.

The decision also fills one of the Nuggets’ standard roster spots, indicating the front office views Jones as a player who can help provide depth and flexibility. Standard contracts typically come with greater financial security and clearer role definition than two-way deals, and the change marks an important milestone in Jones’ professional career.

For Denver, the move aligns with a broader league trend in which teams use two-way contracts as an extended audition for players. When those players show promise in practices, team activities, or limited game action, clubs often respond by promoting them to the main roster. By finalizing this conversion, the Nuggets position themselves to make full use of Jones’ skill set without the limitations that accompany a two-way arrangement.

While specific terms and length of the new standard contract were not disclosed, the timing of the change ensures that Jones will be under a standard NBA deal through the conclusion of this season. The Nuggets now gain additional roster stability as they navigate the remainder of their schedule, and Jones receives an opportunity to further establish himself at the NBA level under a full contract.