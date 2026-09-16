Nwosu, Emmanwori and more: Nigerian-origin NFL players to watch in 2026

The 2026 NFL season is underway and players of Nigerian origin are prominently represented across the league. According to the report, there are 137 players of African origin on rosters and practice squads, representing 24 African countries; Nigeria accounts for 93 of those players, more than two-thirds of the total. Liberia (nine), Côte d’Ivoire (seven), Cameroon (six) and Ghana (five) follow Nigeria in representation.

Every NFL team has at least one player of African origin, and Nigerian representation spans 29 of the league’s 32 teams, according to the report. The Minnesota Vikings, New Orleans Saints and Arizona Cardinals were listed as the only teams without a player of Nigerian origin on a roster or practice squad. The New York Jets have the most Nigerian-origin players, eight in total, including one on the practice squad and recognizable names such as Olu Fashanu, Joseph Ossai and Lagos-born David Onyemata.

Nigeria’s footprint in American football now includes players at nearly every position, from quarterbacks and offensive linemen to linebackers, defensive backs and pass rushers, according to the report. Some of those players are already Super Bowl champions: Uchenna Nwosu and Nick Emmanwori helped the Seattle Seahawks win Super Bowl LX. The report also notes Moro Ojomo and Osa Odighizuwa as members of NFC teams with legitimate championship ambitions.

Several individual storylines stand out. Uchenna Nwosu played 16 games last season and recorded seven sacks, his best total since 2022, and logged 33 defensive snaps in Seattle’s 13-10 season-opening victory over New England, finishing that game with five tackles and a pass defended. Nick Emmanwori finished runner-up for AP Defensive Rookie of the Year as a rookie and figures to draw attention in his second season, while Foye Oluokun remains a consistently productive linebacker.

Former high draft picks Olu Fashanu and David Ojabo enter seasons described as potentially important for their development, and Jalen Milroe’s position, Nigerian heritage and place on the defending champions make his progress notable even if playing time may be limited. From established veterans to potential breakout players, the report highlights 10 Nigerian-origin NFL players to watch in 2026.