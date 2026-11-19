“Mo Money Mo Problems” has become an apt shorthand for the National Women’s Soccer League as it heads into Saturday’s 13th Championship, according to the report. The buildup to the title game has been overshadowed by stadium issues that forced one semifinal onto a field marked for American football and another to be staged at the 5,000-seat Icahn Stadium.

All but one NWSL team have taken on new ownership over the past six years, with billionaires replacing millionaires and investment producing new training facilities and, in a few cases, stadiums. Still, the league is not done spending: the report says the NWSL needs more money to reach its stated goals of larger crowds, fuller venues and broader coverage, and that improvements from stadiums to player contracts and travel will require additional investment.

Field availability and quality remain a recurring problem because most NWSL teams operate as tenants in their home venues, the report notes. Gotham FC moved its semifinal to Icahn Stadium after deeming the playing surface at Sports Illustrated Stadium — operated by MLS’ Red Bull New York — unsafe. The Red Bulls had scheduled a rugby doubleheader two days earlier and an exhibition match that conflicted with one possible semifinal date; the Club América friendly was announced Oct. 5 and complicated repair plans.

The Washington Spirit faced a separate scheduling conflict when an NCAA Division III football game occupied Audi Field, which is operated by MLS’ D.C. United. The Spirit instead were to play at the Commanders’ Northwest Stadium before D.C. United and the Spirit reached an 11th-hour agreement to create a doubleheader. That resolution, paid for by a team sponsor at a six-figure cost to the Spirit, meant competing lines on the field, with yellow soccer markings atop white football lines. Saturday will mark the Spirit’s third consecutive appearance in the NWSL Championship, according to the report.

The report cites other examples of venue complications — Angel City FC rescheduled a 2025 home opener because of an event on adjacent grounds — and says the league factored infrastructure into decisions to add Atlanta and Columbus as 2028 expansion teams. In those cases, the NWSL teams will share ownership with MLS clubs that control their venues. Building dedicated stadiums remains the only other clear solution, and the report emphasizes that such projects are costly.