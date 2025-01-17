NY Golf Club vs Atlanta Drive GC TGL Golf Recap

The NY Golf Club faced off against the Atlanta Drive Golf Club in an exhilarating TGL Golf matchup on January 17, 2025. The innovative tech-driven league delivered another night of high-energy action, with Atlanta Drive GC claiming a narrow 11-9 victory, thanks to clutch putting and strategic play in the final stages.

Match Recap

The match began with NY Golf Club taking an early lead in the team scramble format, with Collin Morikawa and Lexi Thompson delivering accurate drives and precise approach shots. Atlanta Drive GC kept pace, as Justin Thomas and Rose Zhang showcased their chemistry, finishing the first segment tied at 3-3.

In the second format, alternating shot, NY Golf Club capitalized on clutch putts from Viktor Hovland, pulling ahead 7-5. However, the momentum shifted in the singles format, where Atlanta’s Justin Thomas delivered a dominant performance, winning his match 3-1 over Morikawa. Zhang sealed the victory for Atlanta with a nerve-wracking birdie on the final hole, securing the two-point margin.

Key Performances

Atlanta Drive GC: Justin Thomas: Dominated in singles with precise iron play and clutch putting. Rose Zhang: Delivered key birdies under pressure, including the match-winner.

NY Golf Club: Collin Morikawa: Strong play in team formats, contributing consistently in scramble and alternate shot. Viktor Hovland: Showed resilience in alternating shot format, keeping NY in contention.



Statistical Highlights

Birdies: Atlanta Drive GC: 14 NY Golf Club: 12

Fairways Hit: Atlanta Drive GC: 89% NY Golf Club: 83%

Putting Accuracy (Inside 10 Feet): Atlanta Drive GC: 95% NY Golf Club: 92%



Takeaways

Atlanta Drive GC’s composure in singles and ability to capitalize on clutch moments proved decisive.

NY Golf Club displayed exceptional teamwork in the scramble and alternate shot formats but fell short in singles, highlighting room for improvement in one-on-one matchups.

