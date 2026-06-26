NYC Sanitation to give away five Knicks‑themed trash bins

Nearly two weeks after the New York Knicks secured their first NBA title in 53 years, the city is still marking the moment with branded mementos. During the Finals, New York City repainted designated subway stations and street waste receptacles in Knicks colors to celebrate the championship.

On Friday morning the New York City Department of Sanitation announced a giveaway of five Knicks‑themed waste bins, each described by the department as 28 inches tall and weighing about 30 pounds. The department promoted the giveaway on social media with the caption, “No need to Knick a basket,” according to the agency.

The promotion follows viral footage earlier this week showing a woman dumping trash from one of the themed bins onto the sidewalk and then leaving with the container. According to The New York Post, the woman was subsequently fired by her employer, JPMorgan Chase.

A spokesperson for the Department of Sanitation told The New York Post that “dumping trash onto the street and stealing public property for your own personal use are both illegal, antisocial behaviors, and not what New Yorkers do.” The spokesperson added that performing both acts on camera was “incredibly stupid,” the agency said.

Fans who wish to obtain one of the five giveaway bins must complete a form that concludes with the prompt: “To prove you are a human, type: Do Not Litter,” the department said. The giveaway is limited to the five items announced by the sanitation agency.