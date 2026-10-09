October MVP tracker: Weighted WPA leaders through the 2026 postseason

Who is the hero of the 2026 MLB playoffs is being measured by a cumulative win probability added (WPA) tracker that covers every postseason player. The tracker increases the influence of performance as the postseason progresses by weighting later rounds more heavily.

Under the system, each round counts for double the previous round: the Division Series is worth twice a Wild Card game, the Championship Series is worth twice a Division Series game, and the World Series is worth twice a Championship Series game. That structure allows early-round standouts to appear on the leaderboard while giving greater reward for production in higher-leverage, later games.

Wednesday’s notable entry: while Jose Ramírez received the bulk of the headlines, Jo Adell’s bases-clearing triple off Chicago’s Hagen Smith provided the Guardians an early cushion and, according to the tracker, had the largest single impact on Cleveland’s season-saving win over the White Sox.

The methodology tracks each player’s WPA on a per-game basis and then applies the round multipliers described above. Results are converted to an AXE-style index in which 100 represents the average for all postseason players. A “Change” column reports shifts in AXE figures from the previous day for players who were in action.

The tracker is designed to highlight both the day’s heroes and the goats: the Change column is sortable so users can isolate players who rose or fell the most from one day to the next. The weighting system emphasizes late-series contributions while still acknowledging consistent early-round performance.