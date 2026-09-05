Odell Beckham Jr. returns to Giants, greeted warmly by fans and teammates

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Odell Beckham Jr. has rejoined the New York Giants eight years after his 2018 exit, and his return drew sustained enthusiasm at training camp. Beckham, 33, was a regular focus during practices at The Greenbrier in West Virginia, repeatedly sparking loud reactions from the crowd when he began warming up, according to team accounts.

The reception stood out amid appearances by younger players. Running back Cam Skattebo arrived early and drew cheers, and quarterbacks including Jaxson Dart received strong ovations, but Beckham consistently produced the largest reaction from fans lining the fence, the team said.

Beckham left New York on a sour note after the 2018 season, when then-general manager Dave Gettleman pushed to trade him to the Cleveland Browns, the team said. The Giants have recorded one winning season in the seven years since his departure, and many fans have embraced the former Pro Bowl receiver’s return.

That enthusiasm extended to teammates. Veteran receiver Darius Slayton said Beckham felt like a “unicorn” to players who joined the roster after Beckham’s exit and that it was “definitely cool” to be playing alongside him. Running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. recalled coaches showing Beckham’s rookie highlights in middle school, and wide receiver Malik Nabers said Beckham was the reason he began watching and eventually playing football.

Beckham earned a spot on the 53-man roster after a strong summer following a year out of the league, the team reported. Fans and members of the Giants organization have treated his presence and reputation as a significant storyline as the team moves forward.