The NFL offseason often brings optimism as teams add veterans in free agency or by trade, but those moves do not always pan out. Some newcomers have delivered clear returns on investment, providing production and changing team outlooks; others have yet to meet expectations.

Kirk Cousins signed a one-year, $11.3 million deal with the Raiders before being traded to the Vikings on Nov. 10. He posted a 65.0 QBR in 2026, 10th among 31 qualifying quarterbacks, after a 47.6 QBR in 2025 when he did not have enough passes to qualify, according to the report. Cousins returned to Minnesota — where he played from 2018 to 2023 — following an Achilles tear on the last play of his previous Vikings stint. His yards per attempt rose to 7.4 this season, he threw 22 touchdown passes (second in the NFL) and recorded a 3.9% sack rate, the lowest among starting quarterbacks. The Raiders got four wins with Cousins before trading him to the Vikings and received a third-round pick in the deal; he won his first start back in Minnesota in Week 10.

Kenneth Walker III signed a three-year, $43.1 million contract with the Chiefs and has been a difference-maker in Kansas City. He ranks second among 45 qualifying running backs with 1.66 rushing yards over expected per attempt in 2026, up from 0.25 RYOE per attempt (30th of 51) in 2025. According to FTN charting, Walker leads the league with a 35.2% avoided-tackle rate and is third with 3.14 yards after contact per carry. Walker has also handled a heavy workload; despite missing a game with a groin issue, he is on pace for 318 carries, which would surpass his previous career high of 228 set as a rookie in 2022.

Mike Evans joined the 49ers on a three-year, $42.4 million contract. In 2026 he has a minus-12.2% DVOA (63rd of 79 qualifying wide receivers) and is averaging 10.8 yards per target, according to the report.

These signings illustrate the range of outcomes that accompany offseason moves: veteran quarterbacks can stabilize offenses, running backs can flourish in the right scheme and veteran receivers may face adjustment periods. Teams and fans continue to evaluate which acquisitions will sustain production over a full season.