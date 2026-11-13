Ogam snatches 90th-minute draw as South Africa held 2-2 by Kenya

South Africa dropped their first points since Pitso Mosimane’s return as a 90th-minute long-range strike from Ryan Ogam salvaged a 2-2 draw for Benni McCarthy’s Kenya at Orlando Stadium in Friday’s Group D 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier, according to the match report.

Bafana Bafana had taken the lead in the ninth minute when an Amos Wanjala backpass rolled past goalkeeper Bryne Omondi for an own goal. Chaotic defending from Kenya had already given South Africa three clear chances by that stage, but those openings were not converted.

Kenya drew level in first-half stoppage time when Michael Olunga converted a penalty. The spot-kick was awarded after Thabang Matuludi’s raised arm intercepted a Sylvester Owino flick-on from an Adam Wilson free kick. Apart from Wilson’s bicycle-kick in the opening minute, which Ronwen Williams tipped over, the penalty was essentially Kenya’s only clear-cut chance of the half; Olunga sent Williams the wrong way to score.

Bafana were sluggish at the start of the second half but regained rhythm following the introductions of Puso Dithejane and Lyle Foster. Relebohile Mofokeng put Mosimane’s side back in front in the 77th minute, collecting a pass from Oswin Appollis, playing a one-two with Foster and finishing well. The Union Saint-Gilloise attacking midfielder’s strike appeared to have restored the lead.

However, a late error from Olwethu Makhanya proved costly. He allowed the ball to bounce after it was launched forward, permitting Ogam to slip in behind and drill a low long-range drive past Williams to level the match in the final moments. Guinea had earlier beaten Eritrea 2-1 on Thursday to move to six points from three games; South Africa remain top of Group D with seven points from three, their lead reduced to one point. The teams will meet again in Nairobi on Nov. 17.