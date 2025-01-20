Ohio State vs Notre Dame Final Bowl Game Recap

The first quarter set the tone for a high-scoring affair, with Ohio State striking first on a 40-yard touchdown pass from Kyle McCord to Marvin Harrison Jr. Notre Dame responded with a methodical drive capped by a 15-yard touchdown run from Audric Estime, tying the game at 7-7.

The second quarter saw Ohio State pull ahead with a 20-yard touchdown run by TreVeyon Henderson and a field goal by Parker Lewis. Notre Dame closed the half strong with a touchdown pass from Sam Hartman to Tobias Merriweather, making it 17-14 at halftime.

In the second half, the teams traded scores, with McCord finding Emeka Egbuka for a 25-yard touchdown and Notre Dame tying the game on a defensive scoop-and-score. The game came down to the final drive, where Henderson broke free for a 35-yard touchdown run, sealing the victory for the Buckeyes.

Key Performances

Ohio State Buckeyes: Kyle McCord: 285 passing yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT. TreVeyon Henderson: 140 rushing yards, 2 TDs. Marvin Harrison Jr.: 8 receptions, 120 yards, 1 TD.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish: Sam Hartman: 260 passing yards, 1 TD, 1 INT. Audric Estime: 110 rushing yards, 1 TD. Tobias Merriweather: 6 receptions, 98 yards, 1 TD.



Statistical Highlights

Total Yards: Ohio State: 475 Notre Dame: 430

Turnovers: Ohio State: 1 Notre Dame: 2

Third Down Conversions: Ohio State: 8/13 Notre Dame: 7/14



Takeaways

Ohio State’s offense, led by McCord and Henderson, delivered in clutch moments, showcasing why they remain one of college football’s elite programs.

Notre Dame displayed grit and resilience but was undone by key turnovers and their inability to contain Ohio State’s dynamic playmakers.

