Ohio State vs Notre Dame Final Bowl Game Recap

The first quarter set the tone for a high-scoring affair, with Ohio State striking first on a 40-yard touchdown pass from Kyle McCord to Marvin Harrison Jr. Notre Dame responded with a methodical drive capped by a 15-yard touchdown run from Audric Estime, tying the game at 7-7.
The second quarter saw Ohio State pull ahead with a 20-yard touchdown run by TreVeyon Henderson and a field goal by Parker Lewis. Notre Dame closed the half strong with a touchdown pass from Sam Hartman to Tobias Merriweather, making it 17-14 at halftime.
In the second half, the teams traded scores, with McCord finding Emeka Egbuka for a 25-yard touchdown and Notre Dame tying the game on a defensive scoop-and-score. The game came down to the final drive, where Henderson broke free for a 35-yard touchdown run, sealing the victory for the Buckeyes.
Key Performances
- Ohio State Buckeyes:
- Kyle McCord: 285 passing yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT.
- TreVeyon Henderson: 140 rushing yards, 2 TDs.
- Marvin Harrison Jr.: 8 receptions, 120 yards, 1 TD.
- Notre Dame Fighting Irish:
- Sam Hartman: 260 passing yards, 1 TD, 1 INT.
- Audric Estime: 110 rushing yards, 1 TD.
- Tobias Merriweather: 6 receptions, 98 yards, 1 TD.
Statistical Highlights
- Total Yards:
- Ohio State: 475
- Notre Dame: 430
- Turnovers:
- Ohio State: 1
- Notre Dame: 2
- Third Down Conversions:
- Ohio State: 8/13
- Notre Dame: 7/14
Takeaways
- Ohio State’s offense, led by McCord and Henderson, delivered in clutch moments, showcasing why they remain one of college football’s elite programs.
- Notre Dame displayed grit and resilience but was undone by key turnovers and their inability to contain Ohio State’s dynamic playmakers.
