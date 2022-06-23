in NCAA Team

The Oklahoma Sooners reach the Men’s College World Series championship game

A tribute to their embracing of the underdog character they embraced after a lackluster start to the season, Oklahoma’s baseball team entered the Men’s College World Series dubbing themselves “a bunch of Davids.” The victory over Texas A&M, the last national seed in the NCAA tournament, was largely credited to one David, David Sandlin.

Jimmy Crooks’ three-run homer in the first inning held up, Sandlin limited the Aggies to one run, struck out a career-high 12 batters in seven innings, and Oklahoma won 5-1 to go to the MCWS championship game. The Sooners (45-22), who are attempting to sweep the softball and baseball championships, have won three straight games at Charles Schwab Field by a combined score of no less than four runs. They will compete for their first national title since 1994. The Sooners didn’t play well at the beginning of the tournament, but they appear to have learned from their errors.

