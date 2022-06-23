Jimmy Crooks’ three-run homer in the first inning held up, Sandlin limited the Aggies to one run, struck out a career-high 12 batters in seven innings, and Oklahoma won 5-1 to go to the MCWS championship game. The Sooners (45-22), who are attempting to sweep the softball and baseball championships, have won three straight games at Charles Schwab Field by a combined score of no less than four runs. They will compete for their first national title since 1994. The Sooners didn’t play well at the beginning of the tournament, but they appear to have learned from their errors.