Oklahoma State vs Houston NCAAM Recap

The Oklahoma State Cowboys and Houston Cougars faced off in a crucial Big 12 battle on February 5, 2025. Houston, ranked #4 in the nation, extended its dominant season with a 74-65 victory, powered by Jamal Shead’s stellar play and a dominant defensive effort.

The game started with Oklahoma State attacking aggressively, as Eric Dailey Jr. scored 8 first-half points, helping the Cowboys take an early 16-9 lead. However, Houston responded with a 14-2 run, fueled by Jamal Shead and J’Wan Roberts, to take a 36-30 lead into halftime.

In the second half, Houston’s defense took over, forcing Oklahoma State into seven turnovers in a six-minute span. The Cougars stretched the lead to double digits, and despite a late push from the Cowboys, Houston’s free-throw shooting and rebounding dominance secured the win.

Key Performances

Houston Cougars:

Jamal Shead: 18 points, 6 assists, 3 steals.

18 points, 6 assists, 3 steals. J’Wan Roberts: 14 points, 9 rebounds, 2 blocks.

14 points, 9 rebounds, 2 blocks. LJ Cryer: 13 points, 3 three-pointers.

Oklahoma State Cowboys:

Eric Dailey Jr.: 16 points, 7 rebounds.

16 points, 7 rebounds. John-Michael Wright: 14 points, 5 assists.

14 points, 5 assists. Bryce Thompson: 12 points, 4 rebounds.

Statistical Highlights

Field Goal Percentage: Oklahoma State: 42.6% Houston: 48.3%

Three-Point Shooting: Oklahoma State: 35.0% (7/20) Houston: 38.9% (9/23)

Turnovers: Oklahoma State: 15 Houston: 9



Takeaways

Houston’s defense continues to dominate , forcing key turnovers in the second half.

, forcing key turnovers in the second half. Oklahoma State’s struggles in ball security hurt them , as they couldn’t keep up with Houston’s tempo.

, as they couldn’t keep up with Houston’s tempo. Jamal Shead controlled the pace of the game, proving why he’s one of the best guards in the Big 12.

Call-to-Action (CTA):

For more NCAAM recaps, power rankings, and NCAA Tournament projections, subscribe to our updates. Stay tuned as the season heats up heading into March Madness!