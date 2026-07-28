Olave cleared, Tyson limited as Saints open camp in Metairie

The New Orleans Saints opened training camp in Metairie, La., with team reporters on site providing daily updates, according to Saints reporter Katherine Terrell. Coverage is tracking standouts, position battles, depth chart movement, cut decisions and developments in the quarterback room, and the file will be updated frequently through the first full week of the preseason.

Head coach Kellen Moore enters his second season with the Saints, and expectations are higher after quarterback Tyler Shough started and impressed in the final nine games of the 2025 campaign, Terrell reported. The organization is watching which players could emerge in summer practices and which roster bubble players might make the final 53-man roster.

Wide receiver Chris Olave will have no limitations after spending the offseason on blood thinners for a blood clot suffered at the end of the 2025 season, Terrell wrote. New Orleans managed his workload cautiously during OTAs and minicamp because of the health issue. Olave also trained with quarterback Tyler Shough and several other Saints players in California earlier in July.

Olave does not have a contract extension in place as camp opens. Saints general manager Mickey Loomis said Tuesday he has appreciated Olave’s conduct during the process and called him a ‘joy to have on our team,’ Terrell reported.

Rookie wide receiver Jordyn Tyson was limited during OTAs and minicamp because of hamstring injuries sustained in college, Terrell added. His usage during the acclimation period of training camp this week will be monitored alongside Olave’s as the team progresses toward preseason play beginning the week of Aug. 13.