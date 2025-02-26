Ole Miss vs Auburn NCAAM Recap

The #3 Auburn Tigers continued their dominant SEC campaign with a convincing 78-65 victory over the Ole Miss Rebels on February 26, 2025. Johni Broome led the charge with a powerful performance inside, while Auburn’s defense shut down Ole Miss in the second half.

The first half saw Ole Miss keep things competitive, with Allen Flanigan knocking down three three-pointers to help the Rebels stay within striking distance. At halftime, Auburn led 38-34, as their transition offense and rebounding advantage gave them the edge.

In the second half, Auburn’s defense locked in, forcing eight turnovers and holding Ole Miss to 36% shooting. Tre Donaldson controlled the tempo, and Jaylin Williams added key buckets, helping Auburn pull away for a double-digit victory.

Key Performances

Auburn Tigers:

Johni Broome: 22 points, 9 rebounds, 3 blocks.

22 points, 9 rebounds, 3 blocks. Tre Donaldson: 15 points, 6 assists, 2 steals.

15 points, 6 assists, 2 steals. Jaylin Williams: 13 points, 7 rebounds.

Ole Miss Rebels:

Allen Flanigan: 18 points, 4 three-pointers.

18 points, 4 three-pointers. Matthew Murrell: 12 points, 5 assists.

12 points, 5 assists. Jaemyn Brakefield: 10 points, 6 rebounds.

Statistical Highlights

Field Goal Percentage: Auburn: 49.2% Ole Miss: 41.8%

Three-Point Shooting: Auburn: 37.5% (9/24) Ole Miss: 34.2% (8/23)

Turnovers: Auburn: 7 Ole Miss: 14



Takeaways

Auburn’s defense remains elite , forcing Ole Miss into poor shot selection and costly turnovers .

, forcing Ole Miss into . Johni Broome continues to be an interior force , controlling the paint on both ends.

, controlling the paint on both ends. Ole Miss struggled to generate offense in the second half, failing to break through Auburn’s defensive pressure.

