Olise reportedly wants Real Madrid move; United weigh €60m Koné bid

Bayern Munich winger Michael Olise wants to move to Real Madrid this summer, according to Footmercato. The report says Real Madrid are set to accelerate talks over a club-record transfer and that Olise appears open to a switch. The interest followed comments from club president Florentino Pérez about a potential €150 million signing that sparked links to several players.

Manchester United are reportedly preparing a €60 million offer for AS Roma midfielder Manu Koné, Tuttosport reports. The 25-year-old France international would be targeted as a third central midfield addition alongside Youri Tielemans and Andrey Santos, in the wake of Casemiro’s departure and Manuel Ugarte’s long-term injury.

Arsenal have no intention of selling captain Martin Ødegaard this summer, TEAMtalk reports. The outlet says the Gunners still view the Norway midfielder as central to the club’s plans, although manager Mikel Arteta is pursuing reinforcements in midfield. Newcastle’s Bruno Guimarães and Lille’s Ayyoub Bouaddi are among the names linked to the role.

Barcelona have been linked with a move for Spain defender Aymeric Laporte, according to Mundo Deportivo. The report notes that a left-footed centre back is a priority and that the 32-year-old, who is under contract at Athletic Club until 2028, is among those being assessed. Mundo Deportivo adds that a deal could prove difficult given strained relations between the two clubs; Laporte partnered with Pau Cubarsí at the World Cup as Spain reached the final.

Inter Milan remain in talks with Tottenham Hotspur over a potential move for full back Djed Spence, Fabrizio Romano reports. Romano writes that Spence’s World Cup display raised his profile, but that his transfer valuation is currently above what Inter are willing to pay; discussions are ongoing and the 25-year-old is said to be open to a return to Italy after a 2024 stint with Genoa.

Other reported developments include Bayern Munich closing the door on any exit for Harry Kane, per Sport; Alexis Mac Allister being set for talks with manager Andoni Iraola over his Liverpool future, according to TEAMtalk; Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang set to join Deportivo La Coruna, via Footmercato; and Christos Tzolis pushing for a move to Arsenal, per Fabrizio Romano.