Olney, Passan outline early intel for the 2026 MLB trade deadline

The 2026 MLB trade deadline is set for 6 p.m. ET on Aug. 3, and a congested group of teams hovering around contention has left the outlook for deals unclear, according to ESPN. With fewer than two weeks for many clubs to decide their approach, insiders Buster Olney and Jeff Passan offered the latest assessments on how the market could unfold.

Olney said the central question is how much talent will actually be made available, with numerous teams reportedly undecided about whether to add, trade veterans or stand pat. Right now, the list of teams openly preparing to unload players is short, led by the Giants, Mets and Rockies, while several other clubs are more subtly exploring swaps. Olney added that performance over the next seven to 10 days will be pivotal, particularly for many American League clubs.

Passan noted the lead-in to the deadline is resembling a pennant race, with teams treating late-July games as must-wins because of the temptation to pivot into the trade market. That limited number of committed sellers creates an unusual chance to concentrate demand; Passan highlighted the potential value of a closer such as Mason Miller to a Padres team that still holds postseason hope, saying scarcity could drive a sizable return.

Both insiders identified starting pitching as the strongest position likely to move. Olney singled out starters as the top group, with the Cubs, Phillies and Braves among clubs most aggressively seeking help. Among declared sellers, names mentioned include Freddy Peralta, Clay Holmes and Robbie Ray.

Passan emphasized that relievers also matter. He noted the Red Sox have taken steps toward retaining Aroldis Chapman, and that Josh Hader’s no-trade clause complicates any deal. The Mets are said to have four available relievers — Luke Weaver, A.J. Minter, Brooks Raley and Huascar Brazoban — while the Giants can offer lefties Erik Miller and Sam Hentges or righties JT Brubaker and Caleb Kilian. If the Padres engage, Miller and Adrian Morejon were cited as potential top pieces, and several under-the-radar arms (Ryan Zeferjahn, Elvis Alvarado, Brock Burke, Brennan Bernardino) could provide high-leverage innings.

Olney called right-handed bats the weakest group available, with many clubs — including the Mariners, Yankees, Phillies, Red Sox, Braves and Dodgers (which may seek a right-handed-hitting catcher amid uncertainty about Will Smith’s health) — in need. Olney and rival executives suggested the Astros could shift that balance if they chose to deal, with players such as Jeremy Peña and Isaac Paredes cited as game-changers. Houston entered play Tuesday six games under .500, and Fangraphs listed the Astros’ playoff odds at 16%, though public rhetoric from the club has emphasized pushing forward.