Oluokun leads Jacksonville as Jaguars rout Colts 42-7

According to the report, linebacker Foyesade Oluokun continued a steady run of performances in the Jacksonville Jaguars’ Week 8 win over the Indianapolis Colts, recording nine tackles, two tackles for loss and a sack in a 42-7 victory. The showing earned the first-generation Nigerian-American his second Africa Player of the Week honor of the season.

Oluokun made a pair of early, consequential plays that set the tone. He stopped Jonathan Taylor for a seven-yard loss on third down on the Colts’ opening drive, which was followed by a punt and then a 12-play drive that produced the game’s first touchdown. On the first series of the second quarter he sacked Dan Jones, helping the Jaguars build a 28-0 halftime lead, according to the report.

The Jaguars showed little sign of letting up in the second half and closed out a comfortable win to move to 5-2 on the season, a rebound from a 34-31 loss to the Houston Texans two weeks earlier, the report said.

On offense, Emmett Johnson provided a highlight despite the Kansas City Chiefs’ loss, capping his performance with a 73-yard touchdown and finishing with 128 yards on five receptions, 15 rushing yards and 44 kickoff return yards, according to the report. Receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba extended a streak of 100-yard games to four straight contests, totaling 118 yards on six catches and a touchdown in Seattle’s outing.

The report also noted other notable contributions by players with African heritage: Boye Mafe recorded a sack for a fourth consecutive game in the Cincinnati Bengals’ 43-36 overtime win; Davison Igbinosun grabbed his first NFL interception in the Buffalo Bills’ 36-10 victory over Baltimore; and in Washington’s 27-10 win over Philadelphia, Charles Omenihu and Odafe Oweh each had sacks while Andrew Mukuba finished with nine tackles, a pass defended and a forced fumble.