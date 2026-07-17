Open Championship 2026: Third-round tee times

The third round of the 154th Open Championship will begin Saturday. All times ET are listed according to the championship schedule, with tee times starting at 4:10 a.m. and running through 10:50 a.m.

Early-morning pairings begin at 4:10 a.m. with Jack McDonald and Russell Henley. Other early groups include Min Woo Lee and Ryo Hisatsune (4:20 a.m.); Josele Ballester and Kazuki Higa (4:30 a.m.); Marcus Plunkett and Naoyuki Kataoka (4:40 a.m.); Peter Uihlein and Brooks Koepka (4:50 a.m.); Aldrich Potgieter and Keegan Bradley (5:00 a.m.); Alex Noren and Alex Smalley (5:10 a.m.); Rickie Fowler and Max Homa (5:20 a.m.); Ryan Fox and Xander Schauffele (5:30 a.m.); Kristoffer Reitan and Marco Penge (5:45 a.m.); and Casey Jarvis and Kurt Kitayama (5:55 a.m.).

Mid-morning tee times include Laurie Canter and Sahith Theegala (6:05 a.m.); Michael Brennan and Eugenio Chacarra (6:15 a.m.); Eric Cole and MJ Daffue (6:25 a.m.); Kazuma Kobori and Nick Taylor (6:35 a.m.); Justin Thomas and Hideki Matsuyama (6:45 a.m.); Ben Griffin and Hennie Du Plessis (6:55 a.m.); Andy Sullivan and Patrick Cantlay (7:10 a.m.); Jacob Bridgeman and Rory McIlroy (7:20 a.m.); Jesper Svensson and Shaun Norris (7:30 a.m.); and John Parry and Michael Thorbjornsen (7:40 a.m.).

Later morning groups include Jordan Smith and Sungjae Im (7:50 a.m.); Matthew Southgate and Nico Echavarria (8:00 a.m.); Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen and Collin Morikawa (8:10 a.m.); Adam Scott and Chris Gotterup (8:20 a.m.); Patrick Reed and Johnny Keefer (8:35 a.m.); Corey Conners and Sepp Straka (8:45 a.m.); Tyrrell Hatton and Victor Perez (8:55 a.m.); Daniel Brown and Cameron John (9:05 a.m.); Ludvig Åberg and Shane Lowry (9:15 a.m.); J.J. Spaun and Pierceson Coody (9:25 a.m.); and Jon Rahm and Tommy Fleetwood (9:35 a.m.).

Afternoon-start groups on the schedule are Scottie Scheffler and Francesco Molinari (9:45 a.m.); Alex Fitzpatrick and Robert MacIntyre (10:00 a.m.); Thomas Detry and Bud Cauley (10:10 a.m.); Matt Wallace and Si Woo Kim (10:20 a.m.); Bryson DeChambeau and Sam Burns (10:30 a.m.); Ryan Gerard and Cameron Young (10:40 a.m.); and Jackson Suber and Lucas Herbert, who tee off at 10:50 a.m.