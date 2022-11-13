The Greiner Family OSU Course in Stillwater, Oklahoma will host the NCAA Division I Cross Country Championships in 2022 on Saturday, Nov. 19. Starting at 7 AM PT, ESPNU will begin streaming the match live. Seven Ducks were recognized as All-Region athletes on Friday based on their top-25 individual finishes. Izzy Thornton-Bott, Maddy Elmore, Malia Pivec, and Harper McClain brought home four awards for the group. The men’s trio of all-region performances, led by runner-up Aaron Bienenfeld, also includes Abdinasir Hussein and Quincy Norman in 16th and 20th position, respectively.