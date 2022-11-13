in NCAA Championship

Oregon Men Secure NCAA At-Large Bid

The NCAA field was revealed on Saturday, and the Oregon men’s cross country team has now received an at-large bid. One day after finishing fourth at the NCAA West Regional Championships in University Park, Washington, the UO men received their official selections. For the 46th time in program history, the Men of Oregon make it to the national competition. With a second-place team result in the regional meet, the UO women raced their way to an automatic berth; this will be their 33rd participation.

 

The Greiner Family OSU Course in Stillwater, Oklahoma will host the NCAA Division I Cross Country Championships in 2022 on Saturday, Nov. 19. Starting at 7 AM PT, ESPNU will begin streaming the match live. Seven Ducks were recognized as All-Region athletes on Friday based on their top-25 individual finishes. Izzy Thornton-Bott, Maddy Elmore, Malia Pivec, and Harper McClain brought home four awards for the group. The men’s trio of all-region performances, led by runner-up Aaron Bienenfeld, also includes Abdinasir Hussein and Quincy Norman in 16th and 20th position, respectively.

 

