Orioles vs Pirates MLB Spring Training Recap

The Baltimore Orioles and Pittsburgh Pirates faced off in a Spring Training matchup on February 26, 2025, as both teams worked on evaluating young talent and refining their rosters. The Pirates secured a 6-4 victory, fueled by strong hitting from Oneil Cruz and an impressive start from Mitch Keller.

The Orioles took an early 2-0 lead in the first inning after Adley Rutschman doubled to drive in a run, followed by a Ryan Mountcastle sacrifice fly. However, the Pirates responded in the third inning, as Oneil Cruz launched a two-run homer to tie the game.

In the fifth inning, Pittsburgh took control, scoring three runs off Orioles’ reliever DL Hall, highlighted by a Ke’Bryan Hayes RBI single. Baltimore attempted a late comeback, with Colton Cowser delivering an RBI double in the eighth, but the Pirates’ bullpen held firm to secure the 6-4 victory.

Key Performances

Pittsburgh Pirates:

  • Oneil Cruz: 2-for-3, 1 HR, 2 RBIs.
  • Ke’Bryan Hayes: 1-for-3, 1 RBI, 1 stolen base.
  • Mitch Keller: 3.2 IP, 2 ER, 4 K.

Baltimore Orioles:

  • Adley Rutschman: 2-for-3, 1 RBI, 1 walk.
  • Colton Cowser: 1-for-2, 1 RBI double.
  • DL Hall: 1.1 IP, 3 ER, 2 BB.

Statistical Highlights

  • Hits:
    • Orioles: 8
    • Pirates: 10
  • Home Runs:
    • Orioles: 0
    • Pirates: 1 (Cruz)
  • Errors:
    • Orioles: 1
    • Pirates: 0

Takeaways

  • Oneil Cruz’s power remains elite, as he continues to develop into one of MLB’s most dangerous hitters.
  • Mitch Keller showed solid command, making a strong case to be Pittsburgh’s Opening Day starter.
  • The Orioles’ bullpen struggled, with DL Hall allowing key runs, something they’ll need to address before the regular season.

Written by Eduardo Marin

