Orioles vs Pirates MLB Spring Training Recap

The Baltimore Orioles and Pittsburgh Pirates faced off in a Spring Training matchup on February 26, 2025, as both teams worked on evaluating young talent and refining their rosters. The Pirates secured a 6-4 victory, fueled by strong hitting from Oneil Cruz and an impressive start from Mitch Keller.

The Orioles took an early 2-0 lead in the first inning after Adley Rutschman doubled to drive in a run, followed by a Ryan Mountcastle sacrifice fly. However, the Pirates responded in the third inning, as Oneil Cruz launched a two-run homer to tie the game.

In the fifth inning, Pittsburgh took control, scoring three runs off Orioles’ reliever DL Hall, highlighted by a Ke’Bryan Hayes RBI single. Baltimore attempted a late comeback, with Colton Cowser delivering an RBI double in the eighth, but the Pirates’ bullpen held firm to secure the 6-4 victory.

Key Performances

Pittsburgh Pirates:

Oneil Cruz: 2-for-3, 1 HR, 2 RBIs.

2-for-3, 1 HR, 2 RBIs. Ke’Bryan Hayes: 1-for-3, 1 RBI, 1 stolen base.

1-for-3, 1 RBI, 1 stolen base. Mitch Keller: 3.2 IP, 2 ER, 4 K.

Baltimore Orioles:

Adley Rutschman: 2-for-3, 1 RBI, 1 walk.

2-for-3, 1 RBI, 1 walk. Colton Cowser: 1-for-2, 1 RBI double.

1-for-2, 1 RBI double. DL Hall: 1.1 IP, 3 ER, 2 BB.

Statistical Highlights

Hits: Orioles: 8 Pirates: 10

Home Runs: Orioles: 0 Pirates: 1 (Cruz)

Errors: Orioles: 1 Pirates: 0



Takeaways