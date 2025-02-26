Orioles vs Pirates MLB Spring Training Recap

The Baltimore Orioles and Pittsburgh Pirates faced off in a Spring Training matchup on February 26, 2025, as both teams worked on evaluating young talent and refining their rosters. The Pirates secured a 6-4 victory, fueled by strong hitting from Oneil Cruz and an impressive start from Mitch Keller.
The Orioles took an early 2-0 lead in the first inning after Adley Rutschman doubled to drive in a run, followed by a Ryan Mountcastle sacrifice fly. However, the Pirates responded in the third inning, as Oneil Cruz launched a two-run homer to tie the game.
In the fifth inning, Pittsburgh took control, scoring three runs off Orioles’ reliever DL Hall, highlighted by a Ke’Bryan Hayes RBI single. Baltimore attempted a late comeback, with Colton Cowser delivering an RBI double in the eighth, but the Pirates’ bullpen held firm to secure the 6-4 victory.
Key Performances
Pittsburgh Pirates:
- Oneil Cruz: 2-for-3, 1 HR, 2 RBIs.
- Ke’Bryan Hayes: 1-for-3, 1 RBI, 1 stolen base.
- Mitch Keller: 3.2 IP, 2 ER, 4 K.
Baltimore Orioles:
- Adley Rutschman: 2-for-3, 1 RBI, 1 walk.
- Colton Cowser: 1-for-2, 1 RBI double.
- DL Hall: 1.1 IP, 3 ER, 2 BB.
Statistical Highlights
- Hits:
- Orioles: 8
- Pirates: 10
- Home Runs:
- Orioles: 0
- Pirates: 1 (Cruz)
- Errors:
- Orioles: 1
- Pirates: 0
Takeaways
- Oneil Cruz’s power remains elite, as he continues to develop into one of MLB’s most dangerous hitters.
- Mitch Keller showed solid command, making a strong case to be Pittsburgh’s Opening Day starter.
- The Orioles’ bullpen struggled, with DL Hall allowing key runs, something they’ll need to address before the regular season.