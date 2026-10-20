Orlando Pirates host African Stars with 1-0 lead in CAF Champions League second leg

Orlando Pirates will defend a 1-0 advantage as they host Namibia’s African Stars in the second leg of the CAF Champions League second preliminary round on Friday, Oct. 23. Kick-off at Orlando Amstel Arena (also known as Orlando Stadium) is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. CAT (7:00 p.m. BST, 6:00 p.m. GMT), according to ESPN.

The tie uses the away-goals rule if teams are level after 180 minutes; if teams remain tied, the winner is decided by a penalty shootout with no extra time. That outcome repeated last year when Orlando Pirates overturned a 3-0 first-leg loss to Saint-Eloi Lupopo with a 3-0 home win but were eliminated on penalties. That campaign was Abdeslam Ouaddou’s first in charge and followed a domestic season in which he led the club to the Premiership, MTN8 and Carling Knockout.

Team news includes optimism over star winger Oswin Appollis, who missed the first leg after being withdrawn as a precaution due to concerns about fatigue that followed an incident in the win over TS Galaxy. Coach Ouaddou indicated an intention to preserve Appollis ahead of the Soweto derby against Kaizer Chiefs on Oct. 31. Right-back Kamogelo Sebelebele is another injury concern for Pirates.

Expected lineups are listed as follows. Orlando Pirates: GK Sipho Chaine; LB Deon Hotto; CB Nkosinathi Sibisi; CB Lebone Seema; RB Bulelani Sigomoshe; CM Thapelo Mokobodi; CM Mthetheleli Mthiyane; LW Tshepang Moremi; AM Simphiwe Masilela; RW Gamphani Lungu; ST Evidence Makgopa. African Stars: GK Mervin Kasetura; LB Liam April; CB Tjimbinondjo Tjitemisa; CB Himeekua Ketjijere; RB Willy Stephanus; CM Edmar Kamatuka; CM Josef Bonifasius; CM Lyema Dopolo; LW Lawrence Doeseb; ST Rufus Sackie Jr.; RW Paulus Gideon.

The match is scheduled to air on SABC, with ESPN providing coverage of South African football on its digital platforms. According to ESPN, Orlando Pirates have kept clean sheets in 10 of their last 12 games in all competitions. Historically, Orlando Pirates were the first South African team to win the CAF Champions League in 1995; Mamelodi Sundowns have since won the competition in 2016 and 2026.