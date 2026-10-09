Orlando Pirates vs Mamelodi Sundowns — MTN8 final kickoff, team news, how to watch

Orlando Pirates chase a fifth consecutive MTN8 crown when they meet African champions Mamelodi Sundowns on Saturday, October 10 at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. CAT (5 p.m. BST, 4 p.m. GMT).

The match will be broadcast on SuperSport PSL (DStv channel 202). ESPN will provide coverage and updates on its digital platforms.

Sundowns have been a dominant force in South African football over much of the last decade, while Pirates have been notably successful in cup competitions. Last season, Orlando Pirates finished ahead of Sundowns to claim the South African Premiership title. Sundowns recovered by winning a second CAF Champions League trophy, their first continental title in 10 years, and recently recorded a 2-1 Intercontinental Cup win over Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli.

Team news sees Mamelodi Sundowns missing left-back Aubrey Modiba and midfielders Teboho Mokoena and Bathusi Aubaas after injuries sustained on international duty with Bafana Bafana; their recovery timelines are unclear. Orlando Pirates had Mohau Nkota, Gamphani Lungu, André de Jong, Sihle Nduli and Thalente Mbatha in training on Monday.

Expected lineups list Sipho Chaine in goal for Orlando Pirates with Deon Hotto, Lebone Seema, Nkosinathi Sibisi and Kamogelo Sebelebele across the back. Masindi Nemtajela and Thalente Mbatha are projected in central midfield, Oswin Appollis and Tshepang Moremi on the wings, Gamphani Lungu as an attacking midfielder and Yanela Mbuthuma up front.

Mamelodi Sundowns are slated to start Ronwen Williams in goal, Fawaaz Basadien, Khulumani Ndamane, Grant Kekana and Thabang Matuludi in defence, with Teboho Mokoena, Marcelo Allende and Nuno Santos in midfield, Tashreeq Matthews, Brayan León and Siyanda Ndlovu in attacking roles.

Last season the sides met four times across competitions: three matches finished level in regulation and Sundowns won one South African Premiership meeting, while Pirates progressed via penalties after a two-legged MTN8 semi-final. Sundowns scored first in all four encounters and Pirates scored the last goal in each. Orlando Pirates have conceded three goals in their opening 12 matches this term — once in seven Premiership fixtures, once in three MTN8 games and once in two CAF Champions League qualifying fixtures.