Osimhen returns with assist, boosts Galatasaray ahead of Barcelona clash

Victor Osimhen marked his return from a month-long injury absence with an assist as 10-man Galatasaray scored twice in stoppage time to defeat Kasımpasa 3-1, according to the match report. The Nigeria international entered as a substitute in the 77th minute and set up Mario Lemina’s stoppage-time goal.

Osimhen made his first competitive appearance since suffering a groin injury on Sept. 4. Galatasaray managed his recovery cautiously after medical examinations showed a strain and bleeding in his right adductor muscle group; he had resumed partial team training last week and was named among the substitutes against Kasımpasa. It remained unclear whether the 27-year-old would be fit enough to start Tuesday’s home game against Barcelona.

The hosts had taken the lead through Abdülkerim Bardakçi’s first-half goal but were reduced to 10 men when Lucas Torreira was sent off in the 63rd minute. Jesurun Rak-Sakyi leveled five minutes later. Osimhen replaced Deniz Gül alongside Leroy Sané’s introduction in the 77th minute, creating a chance for Sané and having an effort saved before Baris Alper Yilmaz restored the lead in the 90th minute and Lemina sealed the win six minutes into stoppage time.

The victory moved Galatasaray provisionally to the top of the Turkish Super Lig with 16 points from seven matches. The club had endured a difficult spell during Osimhen’s absence, including a league defeat to Trabzonspor and a 3-1 loss to Sporting Lisbon in their Champions League opener.

Osimhen had scored six goals in four appearances before the injury. His return will also be noted by Nigeria ahead of next month’s international window, in which the national team is scheduled to play back-to-back games against Tanzania. The forward remains two goals shy of equalling Rashidi Yekini’s national-team scoring record and three behind to move ahead.