Osimhen sidelined; Iheanacho and Okoye omitted from Nigeria AFCON squad

Nigeria coach Eric Chelle named a 24-man squad for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Tanzania, with Victor Osimhen, Maduka Okoye and Kelechi Iheanacho among the notable absentees, according to the squad announcement.

Osimhen, who missed the opening international window in September, underwent surgery on Nov. 7 and is expected to be out for a couple of weeks; Galatasaray have not provided a return timetable, the announcement said. Goalkeeper Okoye was left out, with Francis Uzoho recalled to the fold.

Iheanacho, Nigeria’s second-highest international goalscorer with 15 strikes, was not included despite scoring in his last game for the Super Eagles and a prolific club run in Turkiye’s second tier, where he has 17 goals and three assists in 14 appearances, the squad release noted.

The list is captained by Wilfred Ndidi and features defenders Calvin Bassey and Semi Ajayi, midfielders Alex Iwobi and Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, and forwards Moses Simon, Ademola Lookman and Akor Adams. Benjamin Fredrick and youngster Tochukwu Nnadi return from injury, while Taiwo Awoniyi keeps his place. Goalkeepers Stanley Nwabali and Arthur Okonkwo, defender Ola Aina, midfielder Samson Tijani and forward Moses Usor were also included, along with Turkiye-based Chibuike Nwaiwu and Czechia-based wing-back Abdullahi Bewene.

Nigeria will host Tanzania at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo on Friday, Nov. 13, before traveling to Zanzibar’s Amman Stadium for the return leg on Tuesday, Nov. 17. The Super Eagles sit second in Group L, with only one qualifying spot available, the announcement added.

The squad document also outlined the statistical impact of Osimhen’s absence: with him Nigeria have won 29 of 51 matches, scoring 94 goals, versus 25 wins and 79 goals in 62 games without him. The figures show a win rate of 56.9% with Osimhen and 40.3% without, and a scoring average of 1.84 goals per game with him compared with 1.27 without. Recent qualifying phases highlighted the difference, including a 0-3 defeat in September when Osimhen was absent.