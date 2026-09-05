Outlooks and Mike Clay’s 2026 projections for top NFL rookies

Interest always rises with a new NFL season and with a fresh rookie class entering the league. The following summarizes early outlooks for several notable first-year players and includes Mike Clay’s 2026 projections.

Jeremiyah Love, the third overall pick and a Notre Dame product, missed much of the preseason with a high‑ankle sprain but is expected to lead the Arizona backfield, according to Eric Moody. Matt Bowen views Love as a three‑down playmaker with sudden, explosive running ability and home‑run upside; Love scored 21 total touchdowns at Notre Dame in 2025, posted 39 rushes of 10-plus yards and had 63 collegiate receptions. According to Mike Clay, Love is projected for 253 carries for 1,119 yards and seven rushing touchdowns, plus 65 catches for 486 yards and two receiving TDs.

Wide receiver Carnell Tate is described by Liz Loza as the most pro‑ready receiver in the class and is expected to operate on the perimeter for Tennessee as a complement to slot target Wan’Dale Robinson. Loza notes Tate could draw roughly 120 targets and benefits from a favorable strength of schedule and Brian Daboll’s scheme. Bowen adds that Tate, who had nine touchdowns and 875 receiving yards in his final season at Ohio State, should play the Z receiver spot. Mike Clay projects Tate for 75 receptions, 1,023 yards and four touchdowns in 2026.

Edge defender Rueben Bain Jr. is expected to see immediate snaps for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Bowen highlighted the fit in Todd Bowles’ system that can create one‑on‑one pass‑rush opportunities. Bain had 9.5 sacks last season for Miami and 71 pressures, tied for second in the nation. Clay projects Bain for 43 total tackles, 11 tackles for loss and 5.6 sacks in 2026.

Safety Caleb Downs drew attention for his work ethic, versatility and instincts during the pre‑draft process, and Joe Fortenbaugh said Downs will have heightened visibility anchoring the Dallas Cowboys’ defense. According to Mike Clay, Downs is projected for 87 total tackles, four tackles for loss, 0.8 sacks, 2.1 interceptions and 0.8 forced fumbles in 2026.