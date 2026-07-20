Pablo López is MLBPA’s lone Latino player representative amid CBA fight

Pablo López, the Minnesota Twins right-hander, has taken on an outsized role in this year’s collective bargaining talks as the only Latin American among the 38 players in MLB Players Association leadership positions, according to ESPN. Born and raised in Venezuela, López is fluent in English and manages interviews without difficulty, but he also records unfamiliar terms from union calls to translate or review later so he can accurately brief teammates.

López has not pitched this season after undergoing Tommy John surgery in February and is not expected to return until at least 2027 if there is a 2027 season, according to ESPN. His on-field absence has made his union responsibilities over the next year his most immediate contribution to the team and to broader labor negotiations.

Player representatives serve two-year terms as intermediaries between rank-and-file players and union leaders, including an eight-player executive subcommittee, a role that has taken on new urgency with the current CBA set to expire Dec. 1 and owners widely expected to impose a lockout, according to ESPN. López said the scarcity of Latin American voices in union leadership adds weight to his responsibilities and underscores the importance of clear communication with Spanish-speaking teammates.

Latin American players made up more than 25% of MLB’s 30 active Opening Day rosters, yet remain underrepresented in union leadership, according to ESPN. Former Miami Marlins player representative Miguel Rojas, now with the Los Angeles Dodgers and a 13-year veteran considering retirement after this season, urged greater Latino involvement in union leadership while noting players must volunteer for those roles, according to ESPN.

The labor backdrop has featured contentious proposals from the league, including an offer for a 12-round international draft paired with a 12-round domestic draft that would raise the minimum signing age for international amateurs from 16 to 18 and hard-slot bonuses into a $200 million pool for 360 non-U.S., non-Canadian and non-Puerto Rican players. MLBPA interim executive director Bruce Meyer strongly denounced the plan on a recent call with reporters, according to ESPN.