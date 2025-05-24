in NBA

Pacers Take 3-2 Series Lead Over

Pacers Lead Series After Game 5 Victory Over Knicks

May 24, 2025 – The Indiana Pacers are now just one win away from the NBA Finals after a gritty 112-106 win over the New York Knicks in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals. The Pacers now lead the series 3-2 heading back to Indiana.

Tyrese Haliburton Takes Control

Tyrese Haliburton once again showcased why he’s become one of the league’s brightest stars, finishing the game with 28 points, 9 assists, and 6 rebounds. His clutch three-pointer with under two minutes left gave the Pacers the breathing room they needed.

Pascal Siakam added 21 points and 10 boards, while Myles Turner controlled the paint with 4 blocks and 13 rebounds.

Knicks Struggle Late

Despite strong performances from Jalen Brunson (27 points) and Julius Randle (24 points, 8 rebounds), the Knicks struggled to close the game. A pair of costly turnovers and missed free throws late in the fourth quarter sealed their fate.

What’s Next?

Game 6 will be played on May 26 in Indiana.

Currently The Pacers have a chance to return to the NBA Finals for the first time since 2000

The Knicks will fight to force a Game 7 at Madison Square Garden.

Game Summary:

  • Final Score: Pacers 112 – Knicks 106

  • Series: Indiana leads 3-2

  • Player of the Game: Tyrese Haliburton

Written by Eduardo Marin

