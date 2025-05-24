Pacers Take 3-2 Series Lead Over

Pacers Lead Series After Game 5 Victory Over Knicks
May 24, 2025 – The Indiana Pacers are now just one win away from the NBA Finals after a gritty 112-106 win over the New York Knicks in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals. The Pacers now lead the series 3-2 heading back to Indiana.
Tyrese Haliburton Takes Control
Tyrese Haliburton once again showcased why he’s become one of the league’s brightest stars, finishing the game with 28 points, 9 assists, and 6 rebounds. His clutch three-pointer with under two minutes left gave the Pacers the breathing room they needed.
Pascal Siakam added 21 points and 10 boards, while Myles Turner controlled the paint with 4 blocks and 13 rebounds.
Knicks Struggle Late
Despite strong performances from Jalen Brunson (27 points) and Julius Randle (24 points, 8 rebounds), the Knicks struggled to close the game. A pair of costly turnovers and missed free throws late in the fourth quarter sealed their fate.
What’s Next?
Game 6 will be played on May 26 in Indiana.
Currently The Pacers have a chance to return to the NBA Finals for the first time since 2000
The Knicks will fight to force a Game 7 at Madison Square Garden.
Game Summary:
-
Final Score: Pacers 112 – Knicks 106
-
Series: Indiana leads 3-2
-
Player of the Game: Tyrese Haliburton
Call-to-Action (CTA):
Stay tuned for Game 6 predictions and betting odds updates right here as the East Finals continue to heat up.